HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Calling all barbeque and bourbon lovers! The Kentucky Bourbon Festival’s inaugural Bourbon Capital BBQ Challenge and Distillery Invitational takes place, June 10-11 at Dant Crossing in Gethsemane.

This event is sponsored by Thomason’s BBQ which is located in Henderson. At the event Kevin Gibson and his father Frank will kick it off by highlighting Western Kentucky’s famous barbeque traditions.

“Frank still uses many of the original recipes,” Kevin said, “Including the world-renowned BBQ Baked Beans and chip mutton. Our beans and BBQ have found popularity not only in Kentucky but all across the country from California to Florida. Thomason`s sold over 37,000 pounds of beans last year in Henderson, Ky., and the surrounding region including Evansville, Ind., to the north. We look forward to being a big part of the first BBQ Challenge event and meeting old and new friends and customers!”

According to reports, they will share their new line of retail products including rubs, sauces and even their signature baked beans which have previously only been available in their restaurant. Attendees can look forward to plenty of fun events and entertainment over both days.

The two-day event will start off with the distillery invitational that started years ago at Jim Beam on Friday. Then 20 professional Pitmasters will compete for the Grand Champion title and even a shot at the Kansas City Barbeque Society World Invitational on Saturday.

Other sponsors of the event include the Swope family of dealerships and Independent Stave Co.

For more information on tickets, click here.