EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum may be getting an upgrade soon. The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have been working to secure multi-million dollar funds for the renovation project.

The current plan involves using grants, donations and funds from the American Rescue Plan for the project. The Executive Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development, Kelley Coures, explains that the renovated coliseum will help bridge history across several generations.

“This building has seen an awful lot of Evansville history so it’s always exciting to me to see new use and new capacity given to a building like that,” said Coures.

Some of the renovations include elevators to balcony seats as well as retractable theater seating.