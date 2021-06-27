And they’re off! Summer racing season opens up at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- After a year where the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited attendance at Ellis Park, the Henderson horse racing track welcomed fans of all ages for the start of its summer racing season.

Ellis Park officials like Alison Nicholson say opening day tends to be a little crazy at the track but they’ve learned to roll with the punches and have some fun. Sunday’s racing opener meant fans like Rick Brown could come back and test out their strategies for gambling. Brown says he likes to pick a horse by its name if it means something to him. Brown says he looks at wins and losses but he’ll go with a name that sticks out to him.

Sunday’s opener had something for just about everyone from horse racing fans, to kids, to relative novices. Eric Stump came all the way from New Mexico just for the opener. While he admits he isn’t an expert, he says he just wanted to see the horses run. Stump adds a fellow gambler helped him as he tried to place a bet and kept him from losing $20.

The summer racing season at Ellis Park runs until September 4th. Ellis Park will feature races on Thursday and then on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the rest of the summer.