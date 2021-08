FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually assaulted multiple current and former state government employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WEHT)– New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced he will resign. This will take effect in two weeks. The Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place in 14 days.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that’s what I’ll do.” Governor Cuomo

This announcement comes one day after New York Governor’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigns.

One week ago President Biden called on New York Governor Cuomo to step down.