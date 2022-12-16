EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Angel Mounds State Historic Site in Evansville is scheduled to begin a two-year, $6.5 million transformation between now and October 2024. State officials say the goal of this renovation is to better share the story of the Native American people of both the past and present. The state of Indiana has provided $4 million in funding for the renovation, and Lilly Endowment Inc. has contributed a $2.5 million grant to the transformation fund.

The Angel Mounds State Historic Site currently features an interpretive center, re-creations of Mississippian buildings, and a working reconstruction of the 1939 Works Progress Administration archaeology laboratory. The non-archaeological portion of the site is home to a nature preserve with hiking and biking trails.

The interpretive center will be closed during the renovation, and a new experience that focuses on the lives of the Native American people who lived on the land that is now the historic site will be installed. The project is in collaboration with researchers and historians from the IU Museum of Archeology and Anthropology and today’s Native American nations.

The Angel Mounds outdoor space will remain open to the public during renovations and cost for entry will be reduced to $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $3 for youth ages 3-17. Angel Mounds staff has plans to offer more outdoor programming during the transformation.

Angel Mounds, a well preserved, pre-contact Native American site on the Ohio River, was originally built between A.D. 1000 and 1450. The settlement was occupied by more than 1,000 people who were part of the Mississippian culture. Earthen mounds were built on the settlement to elevate important buildings.