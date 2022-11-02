EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville certainly did not have a boar-ing night. Excitement brewed as onlookers watched Animal Control chase down a pig.

Evansville Central Dispatch says it got multiple calls starting at 6:42 p.m. about a pig at the Deaconess Aquatic Center. While we don’t yet know how it got there, we know it was caught.

Officials say the pig was caught and brought at an animal control shelter. Here are pictures of the pig with its captor, Animal Control Officer Brandon Russell, who says he spent an hour and a half chasing the pig before getting it into a fenced lot where he could call for assistance.

Russell also says he named the pig, Swert, temporarily until the pig’s owner is found. He reports the pig was not injured and neither was anyone else involved. Officials say anyone can apply for a permit with the Vanderburgh County Animal Control to own a pig while living in the city.

Russell says they are still looking for Swert’s owner at this time. If anyone has any information on the pig or is missing one, you can call (812)-435-6015 or visit the Animal Control Shelter located behind the Goodwill on First Avenue, at 815 Uhlhorn Street.