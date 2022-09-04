EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department dispatched officer to the Mesker Park Zoo parking lot at 1:53 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a dog in a car.

Reports say the dog had been in the car for close to two hours and was reported by an animal control employee. The employee asked for officers help to identify the owner of the car according to EPD but officers could not divulge that information.

Officers say they helped the employee unlock the car and get the dog out of the car. According to reports, the animal control employee took the dog for safety and left a note for the owner of vehicle to let them know where the dog would be.