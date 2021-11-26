Animal rights activists protest use of animals in local circus

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – With the Hadi Shrine circus in day two, animal rights activists have taken to the street.

The protesters are pushing for animal-free circuses, and the circus company uses animals in their acts. There are a series of protests planned for this weekend, and these protests started before the circus opened on day one. The circus will go one for four days.

Animal rights activists have brought their concerns to the attention of the Evansville City Council, requesting that entertainment venues stop using animals. Dale Thomas of Hadi Shrine says animal control officers and Evansville zoo officials inspected the animals before the circus started and found that the animals were being taken care of.