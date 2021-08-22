Animals and yoga mix at goat yoga class in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ind. (WEHT) – People in Chandler got to relax with some yoga, but there was a twist!

Blue Heron farm held a goat yoga class Sunday afternoon.

Everyone got to stretch out while adorable goats wandered around. Sometimes goats hopped on top of people as they were in yoga poses.

The owner of the farm said the goat yoga classes have been extremely popular.

“The goats love it as much as the people. As soon as we open up their other pens, they come running over to the goat yoga pen and run in to see everybody,” said owner Jill Ingram.

She said they are putting together a new goat pasture so they can increase the class size.

