EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods (WW) has brought back its annual fundraiser after two years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting” was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

The fundraiser will be held in the Bernhardt Family Bird Sanctuary on October 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is open to people aged 21 years and older to come enjoy beer, wine and food and of course, music.

There will be samples from local restaurants and vendors including: Bonefish, Donut Bank, Granola Jar, Just Rennie’s Cookie Co., Liquor Locker, the Ohio Valley Homebrewer’s Association, Pie Pan, Second Language, and Yak and Yeti. Music will be performed live by Casey Williams, a local musician.

The proceeds of this fundraiser will go directly to Wesselman Woods and their mission in preserving the largest urban old-growth forest in the United States. Those who attend are welcome to participate in various educational activities throughout the evening which will allow WW to invite a student from a Title I school to visit for a free educational program. Each guest who participates will allow another student to participate.

WW officials say their goal is to send one or more classrooms to WW for free.

Tickets can be purchased here or in person at the WW Nature Center.

Ticket Prices:

General Admission: $50

VIP: $75

Designated Driver: $25

VIP tickets are limited and will include a t-shirt and access to a VIP area with special food, drinks and animal encounters. WW members will receive a discount on all tickets purchased.