EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Tri-state church served up sweet treats for a good cause Sunday night.

Bethlehem United Church of Christ hosted its annual BBQ and Ice Cream Social.

We’re told the proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity.

The event also featured a silent auction.

“Leading up to this it was a huge effort to get some donations for our silent auction. We just want to be sure that the community knows that all of those items were donated by local businesses. It kind of underscores that you know, Habitat is about housing people and that’s a community problem,” said Senior Pastor Emily Slade.

She said it’s inspiring to see the community take housing seriously and step up to help.