EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A special night was held in Evansville to support local programs.

The Evansville African American Museum hosted its 15th annual Colour of Humanity Gala at the Bally’s Riverfront Event Center on Saturday.

This year’s theme was Prohibition in Baptisttown and people were encouraged to wear 1920s theme attire.

Proceeds from the gala will help fund the Alfred Porter House Arts and Cultural Center renovation and programs.

“It’s costly. I mean, the price of lumber and everything has gone up,” said museum Executive Director Cori Miller.

He said if everything goes as planned, the renovation should be finished by the end of the year.

Janice Hale was also honored with the Gamechanger award.

“We love her. She’s been at the museum since its inception,” said Miller. “I was glad to be able to give her an award.”

A theme has already been chosen for next year’s gala. It will center on the Kentucky Derby and Black jockeys.