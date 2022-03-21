EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Everyone loves tacos and festivals so Evansville is putting the two together again! The 4th annual Evansville Taco Festival is coming to 300 Court St. on April 30 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A limited 2 hour VIP event will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 15 of the area’s best restaurants & food purveyors will be dishing out a variety of tacos at $3 each. There will be bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, tequila flights, ice cold beer, water, soda and more.

There is not a better reason to attend the festival than to eat tacos but it will not be the only attraction at the festival. The festival will include:

20+ Taco Booths and Food Trucks.

DJ Alfredo, Zion Reggae, Latin music and rock will be live on stage.

Margarita Bar & Tequila Expo with some of the most authentic Tequilas in the world. Ultra-VIP ticket is available for the complimentary sampling event.

Salsaritas Taco Eating Competition with the winner winning free tacos for a year!

Chili Pepper Eating Contest with 5 levels of peppers!

Best Taco Contest with the winner receiving a $50 gift card.

Piñata smash presented by La Campirana.

Chaser’s Bar & Grill Cornhole Championship.

Kids Zone with face painting, bouncy houses and more.

Best Taco Eccentric Dress Contest.

Free Parking & much more!

All items will work on a voucher system. There will be various voucher stations throughout the festival and all vouchers will be used as cash.

Additional vendors will be on hand to sell other food such as cotton candy, cakes and desserts as well. Multiple ATMs will be on site and cash sales are strongly encouraged at voucher stations.

Restaurants, food trucks or sponsors inquiry can click here to find forms to fill out. They can also email info@evansvilleevents.com or call (812) 202-8171 for details.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. Children ages 10 and under are free and do not need a ticket.