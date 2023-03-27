HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Henderson is urging residents to begin planning for the annual Spring Cleanup within the city. The Spring Cleanup will take place in two phases beginning March 27 and April 24.

The city will be divided into two pickup time frames. Residents south of Second Street should have their items out for pickup no later than 7 a.m. on March 27. Residents north of Second Street should have their items out no later than 7 a.m. on April 24.

Each area will require several days for collection. City officials ask that residents be patient if the debris is not removed right away. There is no need to call the Public Works Department to request pickup, as crews will be canvasing the entire city. Crews will be collecting on the streets and alleys one time, which makes it very important that residents put out their items by the 7 a.m. deadline.

Tree limbs, furniture, and other large items that you would normally take to the landfill will be picked up during each phase, free of charge. Things that cannot be picked up during the project include tires, batteries, oil, paint, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

The guidelines for the project are as follows:

Residents are allowed one small pickup truck-size load of general household debris, and one small pickup truck-size load of yard debris such as brush and limbs.

Do not mix general household debris with vegetative debris. Different materials will be deposited in different locations. The city will be forced to send mixed loads to the landfill, costing tax payers a lot more.

Place debris on the ground in the general area of your weekly trash collection, away from fences, buildings, poles, fire hydrants, and other structures so equipment can pick it up without obstacles. large piles may be placed curbside on the street if your weekly trash is collected on an alley.

There is no need to call Public Works to get your address put on a pickup list, as city crews will go through the city street-by-street one at a time. Make sure to have your items available by the designated times and be patient while crews work their way through the city.

If you miss the deadline or has more than a small pickup truck-size load, you can call Public Works to request pickup. Special pickups will have a cost associated with them. For questions or to schedule that type of pick up, call 270-831-1224.

Residents can also dispose of items at the landfill for themselves at a cost. Landfill hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

This annual event is for residential users only. Vacant property, commercial use, or construction and demolition projects are not eligible to participate.