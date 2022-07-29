Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT)– It may be hard to believe, but local children will be going back to school soon. But with inflation and uncertain economic times, some families are wondering if they can afford school supplies.

This is the sixth year for the Daviess County Public School and Owensboro Public School “Stuff The Bus” Campaign, and school officials say the need this year is bigger than ever.

“We’ve been getting messages and phone calls from parents and families saying ‘hey look, we are going to need help this year. Our prices have gone up for everything and we are going to need assistance this year,’ from families we don’t usually hear from,” said Jared Revlett, Public Information Officer for Owensboro Public Schools.

Inflation is causing a strain on many families. This year, River Valley Behavioral Health donated 200 backpacks, and The United Way stepped in to volunteer. The community, and even Walmart, also answered the call for help.

“It takes a community to raise a child, and they are always ready to step in and help our students and our families,” said Caleb York, Daviess County Public Schools District Student Services Coordinator.

Donations of all kinds filled the buses for kindergarteners and high school students. The goal is to fill up the buses and 200 backpacks with supplies. Anything that does not fit will be split between the schools.

Both Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools go back to the classroom on August 10th.