HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s the time of year to hit the street for people from all over the region, as Tri-Fest returns to Henderson this weekend.

“Well for somebody that was born and raised here, it’s a wonderful social event. You’ll generally run into someone you haven’t seen for a long time, and that’s always fun, ” says Henderson native Vickie Fulton.

For Hendersonians and other Tri-Staters alike, this yearly festival is a great opportunity to get out and show your cause, your food, or your talent.

“I think it’s helped everyone, all these non profits, it’s a great way to finance whatever their project is,” says longtime member John Daily. “And it’s a great opportunity to come out and enjoy a good time,” adds Laura Freeman, secretary of the Henderson Lions Breakfast Club.

Local non-profit experiencing autism together says it couldn’t agree more – getting the word out for people in need of its services.

“It’s very important, it gives us, the non-profits, an opportunity to get our information out there. We gained 50 additional families, because they didn’t know our support was out here,” says Jessica Muensterman of Experiencing Autism Together.

For food vendors, this is a part of life that is essential, and in some cases, a multi-generational operation.

“Well this has been our business, my family’s business for the past 30 years. We love doing it, it’s a great thing here at the Tri-Fest – we just love doing it!,” says vendor Christopher Johns of 2 Brothers Lemon Shake-Ups.

The lineup of musicians playing also have a unique perspective in the atmosphere of this annual celebration.

“I feel like there’s such a bright energy in this city – like everyone seems to be super excited about music, which is exciting to me as somebody who plays it. I think I’m super excited to be here, my band is super excited to be here,” says Nashville musician Carly Moffa.

The festival goes until Sunday, with many other bands, events, and entertainment in store.