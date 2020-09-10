Another bank seeks money from former UE Coach Walter McCarty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Former University of Evansville basketball coach Walter McCarty now has a second bank seeking money from defaulted loans.

Vanderburgh County Court records filed Thursday say McCarty defaulted on a $45,000 loan from First Federal Savings Bank.

McCarty signed a promissory note with First Federal Savings Bank in October 2018.

Court documents say McCarty failed to pay interest payments, as well as the the outstanding principal — due in October 2019 — for a total of $48,360.65.

Earlier this week, McCarty was ordered to appear in a Vanderburgh County Court after Old National Bank claims the former coach has yet to pay back a $75,000 loan.

