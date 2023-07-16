WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — People were hard at work Sunday getting the 4H fairgrounds ready for the Warrick County Fair.

People were setting up their booths and exhibits.

The rest of the week features games, rides, mud volleyball, a cat show and more.

Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt said the anticipation is building.

“That’s what’s really exciting about the 4H program because it goes from generation to generation out here of people again wanting to put a great event on and celebrate the 4H program,” said Wyatt.

Rides, booths and exhibits open Monday.

The Warrick County 4H Fair runs through Saturday.

Click here to view the schedule.