OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department says 2 crews were sent out to the 3900 block of Benttree Drive, just before noon.

“We could see the fumes from 3 miles away so we knew we had a working structure fire,” says Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department.

They say they arrived to find a fourplex with smoke coming from the roof.

“First-arriving units on scene found the front two apartments of the structure well involved with fire. We had extension into the attic area,” says the Battalion Chief.

The Owensboro Fire Department believes the fire began outside of the residence, in an outdoor activity area.

Officials say, in addition to 2 small dogs, there were at least 3 people inside during the time of the fire. The 2 dogs were treated for smoke inhalation.

“They were notified by a neighbor that knocked on their door and let them know that their apartment or outside of the apartment was on fire. In interviewing them, they said the fire spread rather quickly,” says Leonard.

Residents of the household say their personal belongings, the belongings of their kids and loved ones were ruined in the fire, but they’re thankful no one was hurt.

We’re told it took them about 30 minutes to contain the flames.

“We’ve interviewed the occupants. We don’t suspect any foul play. At this point, it just appears to be an accidental fire,” says Leonard.