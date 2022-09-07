OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Officials say there is an active investigation by the Daviess County Public Schools Police (DCPS), local law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

Officials say a social media post referencing a person making a possible threat to the school, was circulated before being reported to district police and Apollo High School administrators.

According to a screenshot received from a viewer and concerned parent, the text exchange went as follows:

Sender: Hi

Receiver: Hi?

Sender: Do you go to Apollo?

Receiver: Yea why?

Sender: Listen

Receiver: Huh

Sender: I’m gonna be shooting up ahs tomorrow

Sender: Don’t tell anyone but don’t come to school tomorrow

Reports say a screenshot of a Snapchat message containing the possible threat was shared to Facebook by a parent on Wednesday afternoon whose daughter had received the message. The intended recipient and the identity of the sender is still unknown at this time but the original messages were sent through text which was then shared on Snapchat multiple times.

According to officials, families received the following email update around 8:30 p.m.





This threat comes back to back with a non- credible violence threat that happened at Mount Vernon High School. However theres currently no word on if the two are connected.

This is Breaking News and will be updated when more information becomes available to us.