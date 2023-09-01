OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A former Apollo High School track athlete will be representing the United States at the World Ability Games. In December, Kaidhyn Stockdale will be headed off to Thailand to compete in shotput, discus, and javelin.

Stockdale is a 3-time gold medalist, state record holder, and national adaptive discus record holder for the 3A high school conference.

Stockdale has used his determination to overcome epilepsy and cerebral palsy for the majority of his life.

“I was kind of skeptical at first, because he did have a stroke, and he did have a brain injury. So, I was really hesitant about it. His doctors said ‘let him play. Don’t treat him different’,” said Chris Stockdale, Kaidhyn’s father.

Kaidhyn’s father has worked as an encouraging force and his coach over the years. Now, the college freshman is training under an athletic scholarship at Midway University.

“You cant tell him he cant do something. Because he’ll prove you different,” said Larry Stockdale, Kaidhyn’s grandfather. “There’s not a doubt in my mind that he’ll go a long way to whatever he sets his mind to.”

The 18-year-old says he was with his former boss, on his last day of work, when he discovered the big news about his upcoming December plans.

“My jaw just kind of dropped and was like — and then I looked over to him and I said well, I have some amazing news for you. He goes ‘what’s up?’. I said ‘I just made a U.S. National delegation team to go to Thailand to throw in Track and Field’. He kind of just looked over with the same amazement I had on my face,” said Kaidhyn.

He will be one of 22 athletes competing for the team. He says he looks forward to celebrating with his friends, family, and Pahpaw after traveling to Thailand.

“It’s hard to put in words how much [Larry] actually is proud of me. I’m getting a little teared up, because me and him have a very special relationship. So I’d probably – one, I’d celebrate with my parents. Two, I’d be glad I’m back in the country. Three, I’d go celebrate with him,” said Kaidhyn.

His stepmother, Stacy Stockdale, is excited about the memories he’ll make.

“We are living in a very small area. I want him to see more of the world, and experience the culture and food, and create those lifelong memories,” said Stacy.

Stockdale’s family is currently running a t-shirt fundraiser and *spotfund page to help with Stockdale’s travel expenses. Stacy says 100% of the $7000 goal will go toward Stockdale’s travel.

Click here to donate and learn more.