On Friday, Apple released a new update for its iOS software system that fixes a potentially serious security breach. (Getty images)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Apple recently revealed their new hardware including the new iPhone 15, but now the code that runs apple’s devices will be getting an overhaul.

Apple is set to release its flagship software IOS updates later today. Apple customers who have an iPhone model XS or later will be able to upgrade to the latest version of the IOS operating system.

Also expected to be released today are new versions of the operating systems that power the iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV devices. Users should expect to see the free downloads for the software go online around 12:00 p.m. central time.