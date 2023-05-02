HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is now accepting applications from Kentuckians interested in joining a law enforcement agency.

“We have greatly invested in our state police with higher salaries and advanced technology, and we are now calling upon our citizens to accept the challenge and join us in creating a better Kentucky for future generations,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

KSP says people accepted to join Cadet Class 104, slated to begin in January 2024, will earn $65,000 annually, have access to an improved retirement system with a sick leave buyback program and the opportunity to work closer to home.

Interested applicants should visit the newly launched online portal to submit their application. This portal allows individuals to submit an application from any electronic device.

“Applicants can apply for specific vacancies at the KSP post of their choosing,” said KSP Recruitment Branch Commander Sgt. Michael Murriell. “This new initiative will reassure applicants they can serve close to home.”

KSP says to qualify for a 13-week law enforcement accelerated program, a candidate must have been a full-time certified law enforcement officer for a minimum of two years. The candidate must not be under a local government contract with their current or previous police agency.

Applications are due by close of business on Aug. 31.

For more information, visit KSP’s website, and for questions or assistance with applying, email the KSP recruitment branch at KSPRecruit@ky.gov