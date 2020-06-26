Appointments now available for unemployment assistance in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Community and Technical College will host in-person unemployment insurance assistance next week.

Appointments are available on June 29 and 30 for Kentuckians having trouble resolving their claims.

Attendees must bring a driver’s license or other photo identification and social security card for identify verification. The office says not all issues can be resolved on the same day.

To sign up for an appointment, click here.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

