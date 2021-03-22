Archaeological project underway at Angel Mounds State Historic Site

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — An archaeological project was taking place Monday afternoon on the grounds of Angel Mounds State Historic Site.

Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites Director of Communication Marc Allan said they will have information to share in the coming weeks when the project is completed.

Angel Mounds has been the site of ongoing archaeological investigations for more than 100 years and periodically limits access when work is in progress.

This will not affect the normal operating hours of the site, Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)