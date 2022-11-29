(WEHT) – New research is showing traffic deaths in the United States are on the rise. Officials say traffic death tolls in other countries are currently declining.

According to the New York Times, federal data shows US traffic deaths rose in 2020 despite the COVID pandemic reducing traffic. Traffic deaths also rose in 2021 with pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists marked as those most likely to die in an accident.

Reports say the difference has become more apparent between countries in the changes made to cars and roads.

Officials say American transportation has focused on making cars bigger and expressways safer at the expense of local roads. However, other countries have done the opposite, making their cars smaller and designing roundabouts to reduce crashes.