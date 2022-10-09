Avoid leaf cleanup on rainy days, as dry leaves are much lighter and easier to move than wet ones.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Owensboro reminds its residents that brush and limb collection is ending and leaf collection is starting.

Officials say the free annual leaf collection services will go from October 17 to February 15. Employees offer tips to ensure leaf collection will go smoothly.

Be ready as crews can’t come back for late rake-outs or piles that are inaccessible.

Be mindful of where you place leaf pile, watch out for water meter lids and other obstructions.

Be sure the pile is only leaves, remove all limbs, yard waste and trash from the pile.

Don’t wet the leaves as vacuums can’t lift frozen leaf piles.

Rake early in the season to avoid snow and ice.

Leave the piles curbside in your yard but not the street or sidewalk.

Don’t block leaf piles with cars.

Officials say bagged leaves can be taken to the Sportscenter parking lot on Hickman Avenue and deposited in specially marked, orange leaf dumpsters. More information can be found here.