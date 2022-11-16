EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A previously convicted armed robber was sentenced in court on Wednesday for carjacking and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Police say Omaree Shay Roby, 25, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who had been previously convicted of two counts of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin back in July 2015, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison plus three years’ probation.

Court documents say the incident happened on September 27, 2020, when police were called to a residence on East Indiana Street for a robbery. The victim reported she was sitting in her car in her driveway when Roby came up and demanded she give the car to him. According to reports, the victim refused so Roby pointed a pistol in the air and fired one shot.

Officers say the victim exited her car and Roby drove away leaving one spent .40 caliber shell behind in the driveway. According to the authorities, Vigo County Sheriff deputies pursued Roby into Vermillion County. Law enforcement officers deployed stop sticks in Clinton, Indiana which according to reports, Roby drove through, firing shots at the officers.

Authorities say when Roby came to a stop near State Road 63 and US Highway 36, he left the car and pointed his gun toward officers. The officer returned fire and struck Roby. Officials say Roby was transported to the hospital and survived. Officers found a .40 caliber pistol while searching the stolen car.

The sentence was imposed by US District Judge Richard L. Young and the case prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Kristian R. Mukoski.