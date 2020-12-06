EPD: Armed robbery investigation underway in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police say a couple of people getting a ride near the Pizza King on Weinbach were victims of an armed robbery Saturday night.

Police say no one was injured and no one has been arrested.

We’re told the suspect took a small amount of cash and some personal items.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on December 5, 2020)