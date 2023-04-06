HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A longtime local civil-rights leader is retiring.

Reverend Gerald Arnold is retiring as president of the Evansville NAACP.

Arnold has been leading the group for the last 25 years, but he has been entrenched in civil rights dating back to the 1960s. The announcement was made tonight at the local chapter’s freedom banquet.

Arnold talked about some of his accomplishments.

“Well, we’ve formed good relationships with the police department, the mayor, and the school corporation, in terms of working with them and the demands we have from the national office down to the local office, and we have been able to get some things done together. And everybody is sitting at the table and listening to one another, and it’s been a good productive process.”

The transition has been made. Reverend Connie Baltzell will succeed Arnold.