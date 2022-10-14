TRI-STATE (WEHT) – As the outside temperature decreases, the amount of flu cases increases. Flu season, which typically runs from October to May, typically sees high numbers of influenza cases but there are ways to prevent it.
The first step toward protecting against the flu is your annual flu shot. Health officials recommend getting your flu shot in late October before flu season takes off. Here is where you can get a flu shot near you.
Officials say to remember the flu shot may have some minor side effects that go away such as soreness, redness or swelling of the skin where you got the shot, low‐grade fever, and body aches.
Evansville:
- CVS:
- 4000 1st Ave, Evansville, IN 47710
- 4700 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN 47714
- Target: 2015 Covert Ave, Evansville, IN 47714
Henderson
- Walgreens
- 402 2nd St, Henderson, KY 42420
- 1355 2nd Street, Henderson, KY 42420
Owensboro
- CVS:
- 3311 Highway 54, Owensboro, KY 42303
- 1221 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301
Jasper
- Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy: 750 W 2nd St, Jasper, IN 47546
- CVS: 610 N Main St, Huntingburg, IN 47542
Mount Carmel
- CVS: 915 N Market St, Mount Carmel, IL 62863
- Walgreens: 1915 W Broadway St, Princeton, IN 47670
Madisonville
- Baptist Health Deaconess: 900 Hospital Drive Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
- Bluegrass Pharmacy: 1128 N Main St, Madisonville, KY 42431
- CVS: 920 N Main St, Madisonville, KY 42431
Those who should talk with a doctor before getting the flu shot are people who have:
- a severe allergy to eggs
- had a severe reaction to an influenza vaccination
- developed Guillain‐Barré syndrome (GBS) within 6 weeks of getting an influenza vaccine
- a moderate to severe illness or are feeling sick
For more information on the Flu vaccine and season, go to the CDC’s website here.