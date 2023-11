HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A celebration of life has been announced for former Evansville Police Detective, Guy Minnis, who passed away on Saturday.

The service will be held on December 8, at the Washington Avenue Church of Christ in Evansville from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Regular viewers of Eyewitness News will recognize Minnis from his many appearances on In-Depth with Brad Byrd.

Follow the link here to read Minnis’ full obituary and send condolences.