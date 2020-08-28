Arrest warrant filed for man accused of beating Union County man, community holds vigil

UNION CO., Ky (WEHT)- Thursday night family and friends of 19-year-old Dawsun Stevens are in mourning. The man died in an Evansville hospital after the family says he was beaten in a park in Sturgis, Kentucky.

An arrest warrant on a first-degree assault charge has been issued for Chase Hogan. Union County Sheriff’s deputy Jason Thomas says his office is appealing to Hogan to turn himself in.

The incident happened in Coffey Park. The family of Dawsun Stevens says an acquaintance is responsible for the beating.

As dozens gathered to remember the life of Stevens, two in the crowd are haunted by what happened. They say the fight they witnessed didn’t start in the park. They say the man responsible approached them and Dawsun asking him why he was gossiping.

“Came to Dawsun’s passenger seat where he was in Brittany’s car,” Sidney and Brittany Morgan explain. “And he stared to his Dawson through the window. So Dawsun got out and they started to fight.”

That’s when they came to Coffey Park.

“They took us here. They pulled in before us and before Brittany even put the car in park,” the Morgans continued. “Dawsun opened the door and they just started fighting. “

The sisters recounted their story to Eyewitness News after they say they shared it with police the night it happened. The family of Dawsun Stevens says this isn’t something they ever expected to talk about.

“It’s not fair for us family to not be able to say goodbye. When none of us expected this. He didn’t deserve this. He wasn’t looking for this,” cousins of Dawsun Stevens says. They continue to say this has brought their family closer together.

“This past week everybody that I’ve talked on the phone wit,h any family members it’s always I love you. Always. I never forget it anymore. It’s always bye, I love you, be safe.”

Anyone with information on Chase Hogan’s location is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 27, 2020)