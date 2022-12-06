WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Warrick County deputy was booked in Vanderburgh County on two rape charges Tuesday night.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s office tells us the Evansville Police Department reached out and said a felony arrest warrant was issued for Deputy Jarred Vance Stuckey.

According to an affidavit, Stuckey met with the victim at a hotel parking lot a couple days into December. Detectives believe Stuckey sexually assaulted the victim in the back of her car.

The victim told investigators she told Stuckey “no” multiple times during the assault, but he allegedly did not stop. The affidavit states the victim was sexually assaulted again after they got out of the car.

Sheriff Mike Wilder says Deputy Stuckey was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Investigators say that Stuckey contradicted himself multiple times during an interview.

Sheriff Wilder tells us he is disturbed by the allegations but will have no further comment.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office website shows Stuckey was booked on two counts of rape but has been released.