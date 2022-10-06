MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Did you know the fatal crash rate for teens is three times greater than for drivers aged 20 years and older? Sources say driver distraction is responsible for 58% of the crashes caused by teens.

The Arrive Alive tour is headed to Muhlenberg High School on October 7 at 8:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. to help. The tour is the nation’s number one ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness program.

Reports from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show increased traffic fatalities by 10% nationwide. The tour includes the first and only marijuana driving simulator in the country. This technology allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated.

Officials say it also allows participants to experience the real dangers without the lifetime consequences. NHTSA says drivers ages 16-20 are 17 times more likely to die in a crash when they have a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08% than when they have not been drinking.

The tour’s mission is to create safe driving habits that last a lifetime by educating young adults on the dangers and consequences of impaired and distracted driving.

More information can be found by calling Nick Pitts at (888)-436-3394.