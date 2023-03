HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Brandon Artis was found guilty of murder, robbery and intimidation during a re-trial in Vanderburgh County.

Artis was charged with the murder of 27-year-old Trey McGillicuddy in August of 2022. Police say Artis shot McGillicuddy in the chest at a house in Ravenswood Drive.

The original trial ended in a mistrial in mid-February after officials say someone made “inappropriate contact with the jury”. Sentencing is scheduled for April 12 in Vanderburgh Superior Court.