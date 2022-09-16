The first decorated Christmas trees included apples, pastries and candy canes cut into the shapes of hearts and stars.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Halloween and Thanksgiving are still yet-to-come while Daviess County Fiscal Court is already planning further ahead.

Reports say the court is planning the first-ever Lambert Pioneer Christmas on December 3. The event will take place at Yellow Creek Park from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Families will get to experience the ‘magic’ of the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village at Christmastime.

Officials say they are searching for individuals interested in demonstrating a heritage frontier skill.

Some of these artisan skills could include:

Soap and candle making

Basket weaving

Leather work

Primitive cooking

Those interested can call the Parks Office at (270)-685-6142 or email them at rleigh@daviessky.org.