OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Halloween and Thanksgiving are still yet-to-come while Daviess County Fiscal Court is already planning further ahead.
Reports say the court is planning the first-ever Lambert Pioneer Christmas on December 3. The event will take place at Yellow Creek Park from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Families will get to experience the ‘magic’ of the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village at Christmastime.
Officials say they are searching for individuals interested in demonstrating a heritage frontier skill.
Some of these artisan skills could include:
- Soap and candle making
- Basket weaving
- Leather work
- Primitive cooking
Those interested can call the Parks Office at (270)-685-6142 or email them at rleigh@daviessky.org.