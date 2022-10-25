FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Another case of a potentially dangerous tick-borne disease has popped up in Kentucky according to Kentucky State Veterinarian, Dr. Katie Flynn.

Reports say Theileria Orientalis Ikedia is a protozoon carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick (ALT) who are known to frequent livestock, wildlife, dogs, cats, birds and humans. The disease infects cattle’s red and white blood cells causing severe anemia, abortions, stillbirths, weakness, reluctance to walk, pale mucus membranes, high fevers, elevated heart and respiratory rates and death.

“Protecting the health of our livestock is a top priority of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian,” Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “We are working closely with agriculture producers to protect our herds across the state and contain these cases.”

Officials say there have been two cases of Therileria in the region. The first case was a beef breed bull in Fleming County that got sick and died in August. The second was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County who presented with jaundice and rapid breathing.

Reports indicate that while the second cow did not die, it became a carrier for Therileria, a disease that has no approved treatments or vaccines. This makes it a hard disease to prevent and contain. However, in field research trials, experts say long-acting macrocyclic lactones (ivermectin, moxidectin, eprinomectin) have been shown to be effective in tick control.

Officials say there is no threat to human health from this disease, explaining both contact with infected cattle and consuming meat cooked to the appropriate temperature from the cattle is safe.

Cattle owners can take the following tick control measures to lessen the likelihood of getting this disease:

Keep pastures mowed

Restrict cattle from wooded areas

Inspect cattle regularly for ticks

The use of acaricides (ear tags, pourons, backrubs) are helpful

The Office of the State Veterinarian is collaborating with the University of Kentucky, Tick Laboratory, University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, Murray State University Breathitt Veterinary Center, and Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine Diagnostic Laboratory to help. They are coordinating a passive surveillance system of tick and blood sample from cattle who are symptomatic to help track the ALT and the disease it carries in Kentucky.

Part of this system are no-cost blood tests available for Theileria and an alert flyer for cattle owners. The results of the tests will be used to created maps that show the spread of the disease across Kentucky. Farm and ownership information will remain confidential.

For more information on submitting tick samples and cattle blood samples for Theileria testing, contact the Office of the State Veterinarian at statevet@ky.gov or call (502)-573-0282.