AstraZeneca suspends final testing of potential COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Aug. 14, 2020, file photo, laboratory technicians work at the mAbxience biopharmaceutical company on an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and the laboratory AstraZeneca in Garin, Argentina. AstraZeneca announced Monday, Aug. 31, its vaccine candidate has entered the final testing stage in the U.S. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

(WEHT) — British drug maker, AstraZeneca, which has operations in Posey County, has suspended final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine after a volunteer became ill.

In a statement by the company, it says illnesses will happen by chance in large clinical trials. These illnesses must be independently reviewed and is a routine action.

“At AstraZeneca we put science, safety and the interests of society at the heart of our work,” said Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer. “This temporary pause is living proof that we follow those principles while a single event at one of our trial sites is assessed by a committee of independent experts.”

AstraZeneca recruited 30,000 people in the U.S. for its largest study of the vaccine, which is being developed by Oxford University.

The company is also testing the vaccine in thousands of people in Britain, with smaller studies in Brazil and South Africa.

Two other vaccines are in the final stages of testing. Three experimental vaccines are expected to enter late-stage testing later this year.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)