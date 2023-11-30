PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Providence Police Department says over $20,000 was stolen from an ATM outside Planters Bank, just before 3 a.m. this morning.

Police say when officers arrived there were no suspects at the scene. They say the entire robbery took about 3 minutes.

Authorities say four people used a stolen vehicle to drag the ATM. Officers say that vehicle was later found in a nearby parking lot.

Officials believe the same suspects could be responsible for an ATM robbery earlier this week, in Sturgis.

They say the same method, involving a stolen vehicle, was used there as well.

Police are advising banks to stay aware of their surroundings, as the investigation continues.

“From the time they drive into this parking lot and the time that they are driving off with the money is about 3 minutes or maybe just under 3 minutes. They’re very well organized, very good at what they do. We do know that they left Providence, traveling west on highway 120,” says Officer Heath Martin, the Assistant Chief of Police at the Providence Police Department.

Providence police say they believe the suspects could have traveled in town from out of state and are traveling in a silver SUV.

We’re told as the investigation continues, they’ve learned similar incidents have been occurring across the state of Kentucky, over the last few months.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Providence Police Department or Kentucky State Police.