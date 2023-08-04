HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Atlas Van Lines, a popular moving company in Evansville, has furloughed some of its workers.

The company says it cannot give an exact number but adds that it is a small furlough for Atlas branches in Evansville.

In a statement released to Eyewitness News, the company talked about the impact this will have.

“We understand the impact it has on affected employees and sincerely appreciate their contributions to this great company.”

Company officials say the move is part of an effort to restructure its companies in Evansville.