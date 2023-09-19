HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville based, Atlas World Group will be celebrating 75 years in business today.

Atlas World Group is comprised of a family of companies that have delivered transportation, relocation and other related services since 1948. One of those companies is Atlas Van Lines, which just last month announced that it was furloughing an undisclosed number of workers in Evansville as part of a restructuring plan.

Atlas World Group will mark the occasion by holding an event today, September 19, at its Headquarters on Saint George Road starting at 2:30 p.m. central time.