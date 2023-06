HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A partnership between AT&T and the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners has led to the birth of a new event.

AT&T will be hosting a free refurbished laptop distribution event for Vanderburgh County students and families. The event will take place at Highland Elementary on June 27.

AT&T will also provide an update on the Vanderburgh County Rural Broadband Project at the event.