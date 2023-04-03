Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)- An attempted child abduction took place in Gibson County on Monday.

The failed abduction took place in the 300 block of North Jackson Street in Oakland City. The suspect was a Hispanic female driving a blue Hyundai Elantra with a “donut tire” on the right front side.

The suspect grabbed a child and was able to get the child into the car before the mother helped the child get out of the car. The vehicle should have damage from when the mother of the child threw a shovel at its door.

If you spot the suspect contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department.