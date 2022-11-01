EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– It has been nearly two years since Rodriguez Pam died after police shot him several times. And now, his family wants the police to pay. It’s one of three lawsuits filed in the last two years against the Evansville Police Department.

The family filed the lawsuit on Monday. Officers shot Pam several times on November 8th, 2020.

“There are some significant discrepancies. Mr. Pam was shot several times. And after falling to the ground, shot again,” says the family’s attorney, Mark Miller.

According to police, Pam was shot after a woman called 911, mistakenly claiming Pam had shot her dog. Officers say when they arrived Pam pointed a gun at them and two officers fired at him, killing Pam.

“There are lots of questions about the crime scene,” says Miller.

The suit refutes claims that Pam was holding a gun at the time the officers shot him. However, it does say a gun found was not loaded and the magazine found was not inserted into the gun.

“It appears from the video, the body cam footage, that Mr. Pam’s hand was over his chest. But there are crime scene photos that show his hand laying next to the gun. And it is unclear how his hand got from his chest to the gun,” he says.

The suit also claims that Pam’s blood alcohol limit was a .310, which impaired his ability to process commands, and claims that officers failed to recognize he was intoxicated or in a mental health crisis.

“The issue for Mr. Pam and his family, is that did officers use excessive force. In other words, was it necessary to shoot him several times? I do not believe there is any question, he did not provoke or do anything to provoke that level of force,” the attorney says.

Miller is also representing families in three other wrongful death cases against the law enforcement agencies. Two of those suits are on behalf of Edward Snukis and Terry Chandley, who died after confrontations with Evansville Police. The third is on behalf of Michael Fareis, who was shot and killed by the Pike County Sheriff’s Offices.

Law enforcement officials are not commenting on the suits.