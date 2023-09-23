HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A former prosecutor is weighing in on the recent defense filings in the Delphi double murder case.

Attorneys for suspect Richard Allen filed a 136-page document yesterday.

It calls for the search warrant for Allen’s home to be thrown out, accusing Sheriff Tony Liggett of fabricating evidence to get the warrant.

They also laid out their theory for how Abby and Libby were killed, claiming a group of Odinists killed the girls ritualistically.

The former Marion County deputy prosecutor, Denise Robinson, says the size of the document is surprising.

“I’ve seen the defense file certain allegations before to support a motion, but not 136 pages and not making specific factual allegations that would rise to offering an alternative defense.”

Robinson says the prosecutor does not have to respond.