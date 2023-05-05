HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz will soon have a new title, State Comptroller.

This week, Governor Eric Holcomb signed House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1001. Language within the budget allows the title change to take effect July 1, 2023, with the understanding all previous documents with “Auditor” remain valid.

HEA 1001 was authored by State Representative Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) and sponsored by Senator Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka) passed out of the conference committee in the House by a 70-27 vote and out of the Senate by a 39-10 vote.

Auditor Klutz says, “I want to thank the members of the General Assembly in helping to clear up common and frequent confusion as to what the office does. When our forefathers created the official position of Auditor of State within the Indiana Constitution, they understood the importance of a balanced government. They created the Treasurer of State to manage the cash and the Auditor to issue warrants (checks) and report on state financial operations. However, the term ‘auditor’ means something entirely different to people 200 years later.”

According to a press release, frequent and logical misconception of the State Auditor is that it audits the State, local units of governments or individuals, but the Indiana State Board of Accounts does that. The Indiana Department of Revenue audits individual taxpayers.

“Comptroller provides a more appropriate title that aligns with the services we provide,” Klutz said. “We balance the state’s checkbook, pay state employees, distribute tax dollars and provide year-end financial reporting, among other responsibilities – and this won’t change.”

Indiana will join 19 other states who refer to their state’s chief financial officer as the State Comptroller or Controller.

Klutz made it clear the name change will not change the functionality of the office.