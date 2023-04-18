HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Audubon Area Community Services shared a warning on its Facebook page regarding a possible scam associated with LIHEAP utility assistance and other forms of benefit assistance.

The post states that at no time will an Audubon Community Services employee ever request payment for making a LIHEAP pledge to a utility, nor will they ever ask for a credit or debit card number for them to pull payment from an account.

For questions, contact your local LIHEAP office: