EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Aurora is in need of sandwich bags which they use to put snacks out for their guests and they are also out of men’s belts.

They recently posted on their Facebook page a few ways the local community can help them out.

Aurora is an organization whose mission is to create solutions to prevent and end homelessness.

They also announced that their electric clothes dryer was broken so their laundry services are on hold until they can get another machine.

You can help out by donating your time, money or items on their website. They appreciate everyone who helps them out.