Authorities: Daviess County man charged with stalking after struggle

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Daviess County man has been arrested after troopers say he violated a protection order and barricaded himself in a bathroom.

Troopers say 27-year-old Thomas Hughey refused to come to the door when they showed up to his RV camper. Troopers say Hughey’s mother was able to unlock the camper, but Hughey barricaded himself in the small bathroom.

We’re told troopers used a chemical agent to get him out, but it did not work.

Eventually troopers got him out of the bathroom but struggled to get him handcuffed.

After a struggle, troopers say they got him handcuffed.

Hughey was taken to the Daviess County Jail after being treated for minor injuries.

Hughey is being charged with:

Stalking, Level 5 Felony

Intimidation, Level 6 Felony

Invasion of Privacy, Class A Misdemeanor

Harassment, Class B Misdemeanor; and

Resisting Law Enforcement Class A Misdemeanor.

(This story was originally published on December 19, 2020)